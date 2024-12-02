Bryan Garris Addresses Jimmy Kimmel Viewers Calling For Apology For Knocked Loose Performance

Home News Cait Stoddard December 2nd, 2024 - 6:33 PM

According to loudwire.com, Knocked Loose have stirred up some feelings with their Jimmy Kimmel Live performance last week and singer Bryan Garris has a message for the critics on his Instagram account: “You may have seen it already, you may have not. I’ve been lucky enough that my timeline is flooded with so much support that I see it every time I open my phone. But I wanted a chance to post about it myself.”

The singer adds: “The other day Knocked Loose performed on @jimmykimmellive For a long time now our goal has been to see how far we could squeeze this band into places where we don’t fit and I think this may be the biggest one. National television. It feels like the ceiling gets higher for EVERYONE, every single day. We celebrate this together. Thank you so much.”

Garris continues with: “Walking down the hallway as we were escorted to stage Im looking to my left and right and seeing photos of all the celebrities that have been on the show over the years. Presidents, actors, musicians etc. I leaned over to @caasihale and said “this started in your garage”. He grabbed onto me and squeezed as hard as he could. That’s a moment I’ll never forget.PS if it scared you, good.”

Knocked Loose took the stage on the ABC late night show to perform their recent song “Suffocate” with a guest appearance by Poppy. Dressed all in black, the band took the stage with an illuminated cross backdrop mirroring the imagery from their latest album. The outdoor audience was being doused with a light rainstorm. As for special guest Poppy, she took the stage in a diaphanous white dress belting just as heavy as her counterparts in the truly crushing performance.

For many metal fans, the appearance didn’t seem too much out of the norm, but it’s not often that heavier bands get this national viewing platform and as a result there was some criticism levied by viewers not used to see such heaviness on their TV screens.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi