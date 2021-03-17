Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40 Bring Together the Bay and LA with New West Coast Supergroup Mt. Westmore

Home News Aaron Grech March 17th, 2021 - 12:58 PM

The Bay area hip hop scene always had a distinct style from the G-funk-influenced vibe of the South Bay and Los Angeles, but the two worlds will collide on Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40’s new West Coast rap supergroup Mt. Westmore. This group will make its debut appearance during the pay-per-view Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight on April 17 at 9 PM ET, which is hosted by Triller Fight Club.

TikTok rival Triller recently acquired the rights to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz battles, which also hosted many noticeable hip hop artists such as Ludacris, DJ Premier, RZA and Lil Jon. The Triller Fight Club is a boxing league, with special emphasis on high production values, as the Paul vs Askren fight is set to host further appearances by Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer.

Although Mt. Westmore has not released any music as of press time, Too $hort recently sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the group’s work. According to Too $hort, Mt. Westmore recorded about 50 songs with more than one album planned for release, and Dr. Dre is reportedly attached to the project. He also claimed that a “volume one” will be out by next month.

Snoop Dogg started off the year with a New Year’s Eve livestream special, featuring Pharrell Williams, Martha Stewart and Mike Tyson. Too $hort, Ice Cube and E-40 were scheduled to perform at the Staples Center next month, however stadiums have not reopened in California.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado