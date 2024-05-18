Lana Del Rey Joined By Jelly Roll To Cover “Sweet Home Alabama“ During Hangout Music Festival Set

Home News Cristian Garcia May 18th, 2024 - 9:50 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

As reported in an article from Stereogum, on the first day of the Hangout Music Festival, Lana Del Rey who headlined the event brought out Jelly Roll for performance of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” to close her set. The two singers took the stage to cover the 1974 Southern anthem, with some ad lib interjections and alterations to the original’s lyrics. For Del Rey, she skipped over the reference to the Neil Young song “Southern Man”, reminding the crowd that the feud between the two artists was squashed years ago.

During the song’s more controversial verse, both Del Rey and Jelly Roll seems to have gaff on the lyrics, awkwardly missing the timing for the George Wallace lines, but stuck the to the landing where they came together in unison foe the line “Watergate does not bother me.” As the song concluded, Jelly roll bowed to Del Rey and exited the stage. Del Rey thanked the crowd, saying “This is truly where my fucking heart has been since I was 16.”

Also reported in the Stereogum article, Del Rey also gave debuts to “Fishtail” and Peppers” from last year’s album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. More musician also joined Del Rey during her set; Tommy Genesis joined her for “Peppers”, Benson Boone gave a guest performance of his song “Beautiful Things”, and Nessa Barrett for a performance of her track “american jesus”.

Watch Lana Del Rey performance of “Sweet Home Alabama” with Jelly Roll below: