Dave Sitek Absent From TV On The Radio’s First Surprise Reunion Show In Five Years

According to stereogum.com, on September 4, TV On The Radio announced their return in five years with a series of small-venue gigs in New York, Los Angeles and London. The band will also release a 20 anniversary deluxe reissue of their debut album Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes. As it turns out, TV On The Radio first show back will not be the first of their November gigs at Webster Hall.

As part of the New York Fashion Week festivities, the shoe company Vans put up a recreated version of Max Fish, a now-closed Lower East Side bar that was a big part of the early-’00s New York rock scene. Back in the Meet Me In The Bathroom era, TV On The Radio’s Jaleel Bunton worked at Max Fish and as Brooklyn Vegan points out, the band played a surprise six-song set in front of that slightly uncanny storefront last night.

TV on the Radio at Max Fish pic.twitter.com/PP4NJgf5zE — Nabil Ayers (@nabilayers) September 5, 2024

With the upcoming TV On The Radio shows, guitarist and producer David Andrew Sitek did not take part in last night’s set but the video does show that the band has held onto at least some of the intensity that they always brought onstage.

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat