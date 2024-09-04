TV On The Radio Announce Desperate Youth, Bloodthirsty Babes 20th Anniversary Edition Featuring Two Previously Unreleased Bonus Tracks For November 2024 Release, Shares “Final Fantasy”

Home News Alana Overton September 4th, 2024 - 4:17 PM

TV On The Radio, indie rock band sets to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Desperate Youth, Bloodthirsty Babes with a special edition re-release in November 2024. This commemorative edition will feature two previously unreleased bonus tracks. Alongside this announcement, the band has also shared a new track titled “Final Fantasy.” As the track begins slowly to the voice of the main singer, the projected art slowly curves into different filaments of smoke in the music video.

In a press statement, the tracks was described as “Originally released on March 9, 2004, Desperate Youth, Bloodthirsty Babes was hailed as “an immaculate album about disappointment in all its forms: romantic, civic, psychological” by Rolling Stone and was included in the book 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die. It features the single “Staring at the Sun” plus a wealth of other memorable tracks, including “Dreams” and “Poppy.””

Desperate Youth, Bloodthirsty Babes 20th Anniversary Edition Tracklist

1. The Wrong Way

2. Dreams

3. King Eternal

4. Ambulance

5. Poppy

6. Don’t Love You

7. Bomb Yourself

8. Wear You Out

9. Staring At The Sun

10. You Could Be Love

11. Staring At The Sun (Demo)*

12. New Health Rock (single)*

13. Modern Romance (from the “New Health Rock” single)*

14. Final Fantasy (2004 recording)*

15. Dry Drunk Emperor (2005 recording)*

*Bonus tracks