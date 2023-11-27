New Order’s Bernard Sumner & Gogol Bordello Team Up For Cover Of Angelic Upstarts’ “Solidarity”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 27th, 2023 - 2:33 PM

New Order’s Gogol Bordello and Bernard Sumner have released their cover of “Solidarity” by Angelic Upstarts. The tune is on Gogol Bordello’s frontman Eugene Hütz’s own Casa Gogol Records and it is a tribute to the punk and anti-Soviet movement that will benefit injured Ukrainian soldiers through Kind Deeds and stand in solidarity with oppressed groups worldwide.

As a whole “Solidarity” is fantastic because of how the instrumentation fills the air with face smacking pop, punk and rock vibes while the vocal performance serenades the ears with powerful vocal tones. The feeling of inspiration and motivation can be felt through the jolting guitar and drum playing as well. “Solidarity” bring a strong kick of unity and positivity to those who need to hear it.

On another note, Hütz, has also announced the re launch of his label Casa Gogol Records and with an ear to the ground and deeply rooted in the New York scene, Casa Gogol is set to release a stream of thrilling work showcasing the sound of a new New York as well as collaborations with legends of the punk, rock and hardcore scene. Punk girl duo Puzzled Panther joined by Yeah Yeah Yeahs’s Brian Chase and Hütz will release their debut EP in early 2024.

