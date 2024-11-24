Fire In The Mountains Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Converge, Emma Ruth Rundle and Blood Incantation

Home News Lauren Rettig November 24th, 2024 - 3:34 PM

Fire in the Mountains – North America’s highly coveted and premiere open-air heavy music festival – will take place in its new location of Red Eagle Campground in Glacier, Montana, in partnership with the Blackfeet Nation from July 25–27, 2025. The festival includes camping grounds with an incredible view, unforgettable musical performances from internationally-acclaimed artists in front of the Rockies, art, education, food, workshops, social responsibility and adventure.

Fire in the Mountains has been advertising their upcoming festival’s lineup, featuring artists such as Norwegian musical group Wardruna, black metal band Old Man’s Child in their first U.S. performance, Blood Incantation, Blackbraid, Portland native Emma Ruth Rundle, Finnish psychedelic folk metal band Hexvessel, Neurosis guitarist Steve Von Till, Pan-Amerikan Native Front, Tzompantli, Majesties in their live debut and Witching. On Friday, November 22, Fire in the Mountains announced that the innovative metalcore group Converge would be joining the lineup.

Converge has had a busy 2024; with their Latin American tour canceled in April, the band has decided to wrap up their year with not one, but two announcements for music festival lineups. Converge shared their thoughts on being involved with Fire in the Mountains next year: “We cannot begin to explain our gratitude to Firekeeper Alliance for the invitation to participate in Fire in the Mountains 2025. This is so much more than a music festival and the importance of that is not lost on us. The great honor and privilege of playing our music in the Blackfeet Nation and the joy and catharsis that comes with it is something for which we will be forever thankful.”

Emma Ruth Rundle has been busy touring for most of the fall; her tour wraps up on December 16 at the Bluebird Theatre in Denver, Colorado. Tickets are still available for purchase here.

Blood Incantation has been regularly touring for the past couple of years; tracks from their newest album, Absolute Elsewhere, will be sure to be on the band’s setlist for the festival.

Steve Von Till, acclaimed guitarist and leading vocalist for Neurosis, has already announced that he will be attending Roadburn Festival 2025 earlier this month. While Von Till hasn’t released music since his 2023 single “Confession,” his setlist for Fire in the Mountains will certainly be packed with both Neurosis and Von Till classics.

More artists, workshops and exclusive events are still to be announced for the 2025 festival. All ticket options and packages are available now; review options and packages here.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva