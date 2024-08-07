Emma Ruth Rundle Announces Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Emma Ruth Rundle, the Oregon-based singer-songwriter has just announced her fall U.S. tour dates. starting late October and running through December, tour will begin with support from Ora Cogan for the first few shows, before Storefront Church takes over as the opening act for the remainder of the run.
Rundle’s 2022 release, EG2: Dowsing Voice, a sequel to her 2011 debut album Electric Guitar 1, and Engine of Hell (2021). Rundle performed the “Engine of Hell” material live at Roadburn in 2022, and a live album from that performance was released last year, showcasing her powerful live presence.
Emma Ruth Rundle’s music is often described as a blend of folk, rock, and ambient styles, characterized by her ethereal voice and deeply personal lyrics. Her ability to convey emotion and connect with audiences through her music has earned her a dedicated following. Each of her performances is a deeply immersive experience, leaving a lasting impact on her fans.
Storefront Church, who will be joining Rundle for the majority of the tour, released their highly praised album “Ink & Oil” in June according to Brooklyn Vegan. Their well-received album makes them a perfect match for Rundle’s tour.
Tour Dates
Aug 07, 2024 – Jaroměř, Czech Republic – Brutal Assault
Aug 10, 2024 – Munich, Germany – Ampere
Aug 11, 2024 – Cologne, Germany – Gebäude 9
Aug 13, 2024 – Bochum, Germany – Bahnhof Langendreer
Aug 15, 2024 – Carhaix, France – Motocultor Festival
Aug 16, 2024 – Paris, France – Petit Bain
Aug 18, 2024 – Deurne, Belgium – OLT Rivierenhof
Aug 19, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands – De Helling
Aug 20, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany – KNUST
Aug 22, 2024 – Malmö, Sweden – Plan B Malmo
Aug 23, 2024 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Fängelset
Aug 24, 2024 – Johanneshov, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan
Aug 26, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany – UT Connewitz
Aug 27, 2024 – Vienna, Austria – Arena Große Halle
Aug 28, 2024 – Wrocław, Poland – Stary Klasztor
Aug 29, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Lido
Aug 30, 2024 – Digbeth, UK – Supersonic Festival
Sep 01, 2024 – London, UK – Bush Hall
Oct 26, 2024 – Asheville, NC – Heavy Mountain Fest
Oct 28, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – Kings +
Oct 29, 2024 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall +
Oct 30, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery +
Nov 01, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY – Littlefield +
Nov 02, 2024 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom +
Nov 03, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church +
Nov 29, 2024 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios #
Nov 30, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Tractor #
Dec 02, 2024 – Sacramento, CA – Harlows #
Dec 03, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – GAMH
Dec 05, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
Dec 07, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar #
Dec 09, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar #
Dec 10, 2024 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf #
Dec 12, 2024 – Austin, TX – Austin Central Presbyterian #
Dec 13, 2024 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves #
Dec 14, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK – Resonant Head #
Dec 16, 2024 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre #
+ with Ora Cogan
# with Storefront Church