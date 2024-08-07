Emma Ruth Rundle Announces Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Isabella Fischer August 7th, 2024 - 10:01 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Emma Ruth Rundle, the Oregon-based singer-songwriter has just announced her fall U.S. tour dates. starting late October and running through December, tour will begin with support from Ora Cogan for the first few shows, before Storefront Church takes over as the opening act for the remainder of the run.

Rundle’s 2022 release, EG2: Dowsing Voice, a sequel to her 2011 debut album Electric Guitar 1, and Engine of Hell (2021). Rundle performed the “Engine of Hell” material live at Roadburn in 2022, and a live album from that performance was released last year, showcasing her powerful live presence.

Emma Ruth Rundle’s music is often described as a blend of folk, rock, and ambient styles, characterized by her ethereal voice and deeply personal lyrics. Her ability to convey emotion and connect with audiences through her music has earned her a dedicated following. Each of her performances is a deeply immersive experience, leaving a lasting impact on her fans.

Storefront Church, who will be joining Rundle for the majority of the tour, released their highly praised album “Ink & Oil” in June according to Brooklyn Vegan. Their well-received album makes them a perfect match for Rundle’s tour.

Tour Dates

Aug 07, 2024 – Jaroměř, Czech Republic – Brutal Assault

Aug 10, 2024 – Munich, Germany – Ampere

Aug 11, 2024 – Cologne, Germany – Gebäude 9

Aug 13, 2024 – Bochum, Germany – Bahnhof Langendreer

Aug 15, 2024 – Carhaix, France – Motocultor Festival

Aug 16, 2024 – Paris, France – Petit Bain

Aug 18, 2024 – Deurne, Belgium – OLT Rivierenhof

Aug 19, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands – De Helling

Aug 20, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany – KNUST

Aug 22, 2024 – Malmö, Sweden – Plan B Malmo

Aug 23, 2024 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Fängelset

Aug 24, 2024 – Johanneshov, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan

Aug 26, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany – UT Connewitz

Aug 27, 2024 – Vienna, Austria – Arena Große Halle

Aug 28, 2024 – Wrocław, Poland – Stary Klasztor

Aug 29, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Lido

Aug 30, 2024 – Digbeth, UK – Supersonic Festival

Sep 01, 2024 – London, UK – Bush Hall

Oct 26, 2024 – Asheville, NC – Heavy Mountain Fest

Oct 28, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – Kings +

Oct 29, 2024 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall +

Oct 30, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery +

Nov 01, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY – Littlefield +

Nov 02, 2024 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom +

Nov 03, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church +

Nov 29, 2024 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios #

Nov 30, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Tractor #

Dec 02, 2024 – Sacramento, CA – Harlows #

Dec 03, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – GAMH

Dec 05, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

Dec 07, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar #

Dec 09, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar #

Dec 10, 2024 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf #

Dec 12, 2024 – Austin, TX – Austin Central Presbyterian #

Dec 13, 2024 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves #

Dec 14, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK – Resonant Head #

Dec 16, 2024 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre #

+ with Ora Cogan

# with Storefront Church