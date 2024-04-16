Converge’s Latin American Tour Postponed Following Kurt Ballou’s Hospitalization

Home News Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2024 - 1:52 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to brooklynvegan.com, Converge had to postpone their Latin American tour while guitarist Kurt Ballou is recovering from an “unexplained case” of cellulitis in one of his feet. The guitarist spent eight days in the hospital and dealt with multiple complications. Ballou is now back home and says he is “still on a lot of drugs, and not fit for travel yet.”

“I’m really super upset about it because playing Latin America has been a dream of ours for a really long time,” Ballou continues with mentioning that the band was supposed to finally play in March of 2020, when the world went into lockdown and now the cellulitis is causing the band to postpone once again. Converge is scheduled to go back touring this fall.

Ballou also states: “Announcement: Unfortunately we need to postpone the upcoming @converge Latin American tour until the fall as I’m recovering from a random foot infection that had me hospitalized for 8 days! I’m resting at home now and doing better every day but not yet fit for travel.

I’m very disappointed this tour is being delayed, but also super stoked that we were able to add a show in Argentina! South East Asia tour and everything else on the books are still going forward as planned. Thanks everyone for your support and we’ll see you soon!”

