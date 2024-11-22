L.S. Dunes Share Cedric Bixler-Zavala Created Video For New Single “Paper Tigers”

Home News Catalina Martello November 22nd, 2024 - 6:30 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

The iconic rock band L.S. Dunes share new single “Paper Tigers.” A video created by Cedric Bixler-Zavla for “Paper Tigers” has also been shared. The track is the third song released for their upcoming anticipated album Violet. The album is set to release January 31st, 2025.

“I think when I initially started writing the chord progression for this song I was originally writing it for myself, because it didn’t feel like an L.S. Dunes song to me, and if it was an L.S. Dunes song, it would most certainly be a departure from what we had done in the past,” says singer- songwriter Frank Iero in a press release. “And then I started to think well, that’s really silly of me, why wouldn’t Dunes be able to do something like this? If I want listeners to not put us in a box and believe we can do anything then I’m going to have to believe it first. So I reworked the progression a little bit and sent it over. Hearing it now, I can’t believe I ever doubted it. Paper Tigers was always an L.S. Dunes song. Together we can do anything.“

The vibrant song is just under four minutes and features a fast tempo and is blended with slower vocals. The melody is backed up by exciting guitar riffs that amplify the lyrics. Despite the switch-up from L.S. Dunes typical songs, “Paper Tigers” shows the extent of the band’s talent.

The visual video by Cedric Bixler-Zalva is extremely colorful and psychedelic. Zalva beautifully matches the tempo of the song with translucent dream-like visuals that hook viewers immediately.





