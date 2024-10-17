S.S. Neverender Cruise Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Coheed & Cambria, Thursday, L.S. Dunes & More

Home News Hunter Graham October 17th, 2024 - 12:53 AM

photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Sixthman Festivals has announced the return of Coheed and Cambria’s S.S. Neverender cruise with Good Apollo, We’re Boating to Cozumel: MMXXV, a five-day journey sailing from Miami aboard Norwegian Jewel from November 8-13, 2025. The festival will feature two full performances from Coheed and Cambria—a large set on the ship’s deck followed by a more intimate show in the Stardust Theater. Accompanying the group will be a stellar lineup of post-hardcore, emo, prog-rock and alternative metal bands, including Thursday, The Dear Hunter, L.S. Dunes, The Fall of Troy and many more. The event will also incorporate elements of geek culture inspired by Claudio Sanchez’s Armory Wars graphic novels, including cosplay, games and other immersive experiences.

Coheed & Cambria, a legendary progressive rock group from Nyack, New York, have been pushing the boundaries of heavy music since their founding in 1995. The festival will center around the 20th anniversary of their magnum opus Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume One, which has become a standard in alternative music.

Thursday, founders of the 2000s emo revival scene and major influencers in the post-hardcore movement of the ’90s, have amassed a dedicated following with their blend of striking melodies, culturally conscious lyrics and politically charged charisma.

L.S. Dunes is an alternative supergroup formed in 2022, featuring members of Coheed & Cambria, Thursday, My Chemical Romance and Circa Survive. Despite their recent formation, L.S. Dunes has dominated the scene with their powerhouse lineup, making them a perfect addition to the festival’s impressive roster.

The cruise will also feature performances from indie prog-rock surrealists The Dear Hunter, math rock mainstays The Fall of Troy and post-hardcore heavyweights Hail the Sun. The lineup includes top acts from the pop-punk revival like Illuminati Hotties and Meet Me @ The Altar, alongside mathcore from Kaonashi and The Callous Daoboys and the hardcore power violence of Zulu.

Presale registration is open now until October 23 at 11:59 PM ET at ssneverender.com.