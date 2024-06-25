Andre 3000 Announces Fall 2024 ‘New Blue Sun’ North American Tour Dates

According to pitchfork.com, André 3000 has announced he will be touring North America this fall to support his debut solo album, New Blue Sun. Performing with the flautist and Outkast member at each show are Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina and Deantoni Parks. The New Blue Sun Tour sees the artist visiting New Orleans, Houston, San Diego, Portland, Denver and other cities. For tickets and more information visit ticketmaster.com.
The New Blue Sun Tour Dates
9-19 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
9-21 – Dallas, TX – Winspear Opera House
9-22 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater
9-25 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
9-27 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium
9-28 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center
10-1 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay
10-2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
10-4 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre
10-5 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
10-9 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
10-11 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10-14 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10-16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
10-17 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House
10-19 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop at the University of Minnesota
10-21 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
10-22 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
10-25 – Brooklyn, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
10-30 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre at Boch Center
11-1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
11- 2 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
11-8 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
11-9 – Washington, D.C. – The John F. Kennedy Center
11-12 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
11-14 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna