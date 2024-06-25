Andre 3000 Announces Fall 2024 ‘New Blue Sun’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2024 - 1:40 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to pitchfork.com, André 3000 has announced he will be touring North America this fall to support his debut solo album, New Blue Sun. Performing with the flautist and Outkast member at each show are Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina and Deantoni Parks. The New Blue Sun Tour sees the artist visiting New Orleans, Houston, San Diego, Portland, Denver and other cities. For tickets and more information visit ticketmaster.com.

The New Blue Sun Tour Dates

9-19 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

9-21 – Dallas, TX – Winspear Opera House

9-22 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

9-25 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

9-27 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

9-28 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

10-1 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

10-2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

10-4 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

10-5 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

10-9 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10-11 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10-14 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10-16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

10-17 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House

10-19 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop at the University of Minnesota

10-21 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

10-22 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10-25 – Brooklyn, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

10-30 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre at Boch Center

11-1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

11- 2 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

11-8 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

11-9 – Washington, D.C. – The John F. Kennedy Center

11-12 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

11-14 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

