Wilco Announces New EP Hot Sun Cool Shroud for June 2024 Release

Wilco has announced the release of a new EP titled Hot Sun Cool Shroud. The EP will be available on June 28th via dBpm Records, coinciding with their upcoming Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA from June 28-30

Following their acclaimed 2023 album Cousin, Jeff Tweedy revisited and completed unfinished material from those sessions with engineering mixer Tom Schick. The result is Hot Sun Cool Shroud, a six-track EP that promises to expand on the sounds and world of Cousin. Tweedy describes it as having “a summertime-after-dark kind of feeling, starting off hot and ending with a cooling breeze.” The EP features more aggressive and angular tracks than their recent work and includes a song about love melting you “like ice cream into a puddle of sugary soup.” The project is meant to capture every last bit of summer, including “brooding cicadas.”

Hot Sun Cool Shroud will be available on all streaming platforms, with an exclusive white vinyl pressing available only at the Solid Sound Festival. The EP’s artwork includes images from Kathleen Ryan’s “Bad Fruit” collection. For a unique fan offering, festival attendees can design their own front cover artwork using ink stamps and stickers of Ryan’s fruit sculptures. Selected designs will be used on the standard LP and CD packaging when the EP is released in physical formats later this year.

Solid Sound Festival, curated by Wilco will feature headlining sets from the band and its members’ various independent and solo projects as well as performances by Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Dry Cleaning, and others. The festival will also offer unique non-music programming, including Hrishikesh Hirway’s Song Exploder podcast featuring Jeff Tweedy and John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret.

Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP Tracklist

Hot Sun Livid Ice Cream Annihilation Inside The Bell Bones Say You Love Me

