Mac Miller’s Previously Unreleased Album Balloonerism Announced For Winter 2025 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson November 21st, 2024 - 5:11 PM

Huge Mac Miller news came from Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival last weekend. A two-and-a-half-minute trailer played at Camp Flog Gnaw between Sampha and Alchemist & Friends’ sets. The trailer was for Miller’s unreleased album Balloonerism, and said the project would be released “soon”. The trailer showed what is suspected to be the album cover, an image of Miller painted by Alim Smith.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Okayplayer. (@okayplayer)

Miller fans have been digging up lore and making theories about this album for years. Miller worked on the album from 2013 to 2015, according to Pitchfork. During that time Miller produced works such as Watching Movies With the Sound Off, Delusional Thomas, and Faces.

Several of the songs fans have thought to be from this project have been leaked, leading fans to theorize Balloonerism tracklists on social media. The songs featured in the Balloonerism trailer, “The Song That Changed Everything” featuring SZA and “5 dollar Pony Rides”, are songs fans have speculated were intended for the Balloonerism album.

After years of theories and scouring the internet for any little detail on Balloonerism, fans are finally getting to see this project come to fruition. The official release date of the album was officially announced. As shared by Pitchfork, Miller’s posthumous album will be released on January 17, 2025, exactly 5 years after the release of Circles. An official version of the trailer has also been posted now, along with the official album art. The album can be pre-ordered now. This will be Miller’s second album release since his passing in 2018. The first is the album Circles, a sister album to his 2018 project Swimming.

Miller’s family spoke about the release of Balloonerism: “Many of Malcolm’s fans are aware of Balloonerism, a full-length album that Malcolm created around the time of the release of Faces in 2014. It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm—to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately GO:OD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence.”

Watch the official Balloonerism trailer!