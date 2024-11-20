Everything Is Recorded Announce New Album Temporary For February 2025 Release Featuring Florence Welch, Kamasi Washington & More, Share New Single “Losing You” With Sampha, Laura Groves & More

Home News Sydney Cook November 20th, 2024 - 5:27 PM

Richard Russell’s Everything Is Recorded returns with Temporary, an album set for release on February 28, 2025 via XL Recordings. This third studio effort is a collaboration, including artists like Sampha, Florence Welch, Noah Cyrus, Kamasi Washington and many more.

To celebrate album’s announcement, Everything Is Recorded releases the second single to be taken from the album, “Losing You” on their official YouTube channel today.

Crafted over four years in locations as varied as west London and Los Angeles, Temporary marks a shift in Russell’s musical approach. Known for his rhythmic foundations, this time he lets melody take the spotlight, exploring a sonic “what if”—imagining folk music evolving digitally in the ’80s, much like reggae once did.

Each track is a reflection Russell’s intention to honor life even in its fragility. “Making the album was joyous, a way of hallowing life,” he shares. Temporary invites listeners to pause, reflect, and find beauty in quiet moments.

Temporary Tracklist

1. October

2. My And Me (feat. Sampha, Laura Groves, Ricky Washington and Alabaster DePlume)

3. Porcupine Tattoo (feat. Noah Cyrus and Bill Callahan)

4. Never Felt Better (feat. Sampha and Florence Welch)

5. Ether (feat. Maddy Prior)

6. Losing You (feat. Sampha, Laura Groves, Jah Wobble and Yazz Ahmed)

7. Firelight (feat. Florence Welch, Berwyn and Alabaster DePlume)

8. The Summons

9. No More Rehearsals (feat. Roses Gabor, Jah Wobble, Jack Peñate and Yazz Ahmed)

10. You Were Smiling (feat. Samantha Morton)

11. Norm (feat. Bill Callahan)

12. Swamp Dream #3 (feat. Clari Freeman-Taylor)

13. The Meadows (feat. Roses Gabor, Kamasi Washington and Rickey Washington)

14. Goodbye (Hell Of A Ride) (feat. Nourished By Time)

Listen to “Losing You (feat. Sampha, Laura Groves, Jah Wobble and Yazz Ahmed)” by Everything Is Recorded below.