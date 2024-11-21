Kate Nash Starts Selling Adult Content to Raise Money for Touring

Home News Skylar Jameson November 21st, 2024 - 3:09 PM

Kate Nash has launched her official OnlyFans to raise money for touring, humorously and appropriately named Butts For Tour Buses. OnlyFans is a platform where creators can offer adult content to their fans through a monthly subscription service. Nash’s announcement of her new business venture came shortly before she began her tour through the UK and Europe. Nash plays her first show of the tour tonight at Oran Mor. in Glasgow. It’s not surprising Nash chose to earn extra funds to afford touring this way, considering when Lily Allen launched her foot-focused OnlyFans she ended up making more money from the adult platform than she did from Spotify.

Nash spoke on the expenses of touring and her reasons for starting only fans in a statement shared by NME, “Whilst touring is the best job EVER it is currently technically what you might call a passion project for a lot of artists in 2024. A recent survey by Pirate Studios found that whilst gig ticket & festival prices are sky rocketing & we are seeing a select few in the industry become millionaires or even billionaires from touring, the majority of musicians and artists are struggling to be able afford to actually play shows.” She continued with “Costs of travel, accommodation, food, promotion & employees have also gone up in price but musicians are not seeing changes in their gig fees to help pay for all these rising costs. So this Christmas I’m asking that buy either a piece of my merch or my arse on my new ONLYFANS account katenyash87 to support me paying great wages & putting on a high quality show as I will not sacrifice either of things. (No need to stream my music, I’m good for the 0.003 of a penny per stream thanks) Pogue Mahone everyone! 🍑❤️”

Last month, NME reported that Music Venue Trust’s figures revealed that touring bands and artists are skipping more and more cities. It’s not even just the artists themselves struggling, it’s the venues too. Shockingly, in 2023 125 grassroots music venues closed down, the most in record for one single year. The Music Venue Trust argues that these closures are a major threat to the UK music scene and so does the UK Government’s recent budget.

NME reported important details regarding the budget. The Music Venue Trust claims that charging grassroots venues £7 million in new premises taxes will put many at risk of shutting down, potentially putting 12,000 people at risk of unemployment. They argue that this could lead to a loss of over £250 million in economic activity for the country.

CEO of the Music Venue Trust spoke on the current financial issues with touring by saying “Bands cannot afford to pick up the cost of touring, venues cannot afford to turn the fucking lights on, agents are becoming incredibly averse to risk on behalf of their artists, managers are averse to risk as well, artists want to be out on the road and getting these audiences but this touring sector is as far as it can go without completely toppling over. Something has to be done.”

Nash has played multiple live shows this year, so if you want to continue to support her touring into 2025, subscribing to her OnlyFans can be a great way to support her. You can also stream her new album 9 Sad Symphonies, which was released back in the summertime.