Kate Nash Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Kate Nash has announced her Fall 2024 North American tour dates ranging from states such as California, Illinois and Washington with a total of 18 shows! With all of these astounding artists, this is definitely a tour you don’t want to miss out on. She has also announced her amazing support lineup including Shamir, Revenge Wife, Joh Chase and Skating Polly. She will also be introducing something she likes to call “Karaoke Therapy” where fans will have the opportunity to sign up to sing on stage in between openers. She will do this for each show day so yes, you might be able to sing on the same stage as the wonderful Kate Nash!

Her tour kicks off in Philadelphia on October 10 and will continue until her last show in San Francisco on November 3. Fans can hear her lovely vocals live as she will be singing her most recent songs off of her album 9 Sad Symphonies. This will be her first tour in the U.S. in six years and her very first U.S. tour as an American citizen! Tickets have been on sale since May 17, but you can still find some available at www.katenash.com.

North America Fall 2024

10/10/24 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

10/11/24 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

10/12/24 – New York, NY – Racket

10/15/24 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom

10/17/24 – Montreal, QC – Foufoubes Electriques

10/18/24 – Toronto, ON – Longboat Hall

10/19/24 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

10/20/24 – Indianapolis, IN – 6281

10/21/24 – Chicago, Illinois – Thalia Hall

10/23/24 – Omaha, NE — Slowdown

10/24/24 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

10/26/24 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

10/27/24 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile

10/28/24 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

10/29/24 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

11/01/24 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s

11/02/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

11/03/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna