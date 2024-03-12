Kate Nash Announces New Album 9 Sad Symphonies For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Millions Of Heartbeats”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 12th, 2024 - 2:40 PM

English singer-songwriter, Kate Nash, has just announced the title and release date of her upcoming album. The album titled 9 Sad Symphonies will be available to listen to on June 21st. As a teaser for what this album may bring, Nash has released a single called “Million Of Heartbeats.”

This track is a jubilant tune paired with some morbid lyrics. The instrumental is exciting and happy, tricking the listener into thinking this song is not heartbreaking and disguising the song’s true intention. “Million Of Heartbeats” definitely fits the title of 9 Sad Symphonies. Its lyrics beg for answers as to why our reality is going on a downward spiral and how we as a society are losing our humanity in a sense. The music video is a wonder in itself. Nash wears layers of pink, fluffy clothing and a balaclava with hearts on it for the majority of the video. There are times when she is in a dark blue dress with hair that is a wildly opposing color of orange. She lays on the ground in her blue dress and stands in front of a faux forest background in her pink, frilly, outfit. She performs “Million Of Heartbeats” to the camera with obvious emotion and care towards the lyrics of the song.

9 Sad Symphonies has 10 tracks, straying away from what the title of the album states. “Millions Of Heartbeats” is the first track. The rest of the songs from 9 Sad Symphonies can be seen below:

Millions Of Heartbeats Misery Wasteman Abandoned Horsie My Bile These Feelings Space Odyssey 2001 Ray Vampyre

Picture Credit: Sharon Alagna