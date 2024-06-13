Body Count Unveils Intense New Video For “Psychopath”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 13th, 2024 - 2:17 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Body Count has released the official music video for “Psychopath”, which features Fit For A Autopsy‘s vocalist Joe Badolato. The music video shows Ice-T and his crew going on a maximum killing overdrive that is primed for the next chapter of the band‘s 35 plus year career. Directed by Jay Scorsese, the “Psychopath” video pulls inspiration from fictional and real life horrors, with references spanning from Jason Voorhees to Ted Bundy.

Regarding how “Psychopath” came together, Ice-T told says “It started with the music. It sounds like what it’s like to be in a psychopath’s head. The track was psychotic, and it needed me to sing about something crazy.”

“Psychopath” is taken from Body Count‘s upcoming album, Merciless, which is the follow up to Carnivore. The album was released to critical acclaim in March 2020, just a week before COVID shut the entire world down.