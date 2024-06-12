The Melvins’ Dale Crover Announces New Solo Album Glossolalia For September 2024 Release, Shares New Video For “Doug Yuletide”

Home News Isabella Fischer June 12th, 2024 - 7:10 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Dale Crover, the renowned drummer of The Melvins, is set to drop his latest solo album Glossolalia on Sept. 13 via Joyful Noise Recordings. Known for shaping The Melvins’ groundbreaking sound, Crover once again ventures into solo territory following Rat-a-Tat-Tat.

Crover, who continues to find success with his long-standing band The Melvins, remarks, “It’s just kind of like extra credit,” when pursuing solo projects.

Crover also teams up with guitarist Dan Southwick on the album’s lead single, “Doug Yuletide.” The two have a history of working together across various projects and bands. Southwick is known for his work with Altamont, a band he co-founded alongside Dale Crover and Joey Osbourne. “He’s one of those guys that has always been really easy to write songs with,” Crover says.

The “Doug Yuletide” music video, directed by Alicia Kasai, is a playful homage to a retro aesthetic. In the video, Crover and his bandmates—Toshi Kasai, Dan Southwick, and Mindee Jorgensen—are seen having a great time, making it clear that they’re relishing every moment of the performance.

As Crover sings the lines “But I’ll tear this thing apart / And I know just where to start,” the video showcases him front and center, embodying the intensity and charisma of a classic rock frontman. Southwick’s rolling riffs drive the track’s infectious energy, while Mindee Jorgensen holds down the rhythm on drums, providing a solid backbone to the song’s upbeat tempo.

Stay tuned for more updates and catch Crover live on tour.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat