Melvins’ Dale Crover Announces Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Dale Crover, the seminal Melvins’ drummer who in recent years has also helmed his own outfit, returns to the road this summer for a California tour in August. The band is rounded out by longtime Melvins’ studio partner, Toshi Kasai (guitar/keyboards,) Crover’s Altamont bandmate, Dan Southwick (bass) and drummer Mindee Jorgensen (ModPods.) Tickets for all shows are on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

While talking about his upcoming tour, Crover said: “Really excited to be playing with this band again, it’s been too long. we’re also looking forward to playing some new music we’ve been working on.” A new Dale Crover album is in the works with additional details and Crover also shared that, for the first time ever, he will be playing music from his Melvins’ solo EP.

Dale Crover Band Tour Dates

8/23 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

8/24 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

8/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

8/27 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

8/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

8/30 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

