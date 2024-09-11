Franz Ferdinand Announce New Album The Human Fear For January 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Audacious”

Home News Hunter Graham September 11th, 2024 - 9:00 PM

Scottish art rock icons Franz Ferdinand have released the first single from their upcoming album, The Human Fear, set to be released on January 10, 2025. The song, “Audacious,” accompanied by a mesmerizing video directed by Andy Knowles, captures the band’s signature tongue-in-cheek wit while showcasing a deeper emotional intensity and a passionate celebration of life.

“Audacious” encapsulates these themes and serves as a powerful introduction to the album’s overall message. The track opens with a catchy twanging guitar riff, transitioning into an upbeat ska rhythm section. Kapranos delivers lyrics on the unraveling of expectations with his classic sardonic inflection before erupting into a euphoric chorus reminiscent of a holiday ballad.

The video for the track further illustrates the song’s sense of manic festivity. It begins with a disinterested Kapranos entering a dressing room, only to find his bandmates, strange companions, and champagne, sparking a joyous celebration. The scene becomes a circus of absurdity, as the band is joined by a host of bizarre guests —from a mime to a disco group, and even a mall Santa. The chaos of the video emphasizes the bold, unapologetic nature of the song.

Franz Ferdinand has been a staple in Alternative Rock for nearly two decades, as shown by their appearance at last year’s Mad Cool Festival.

The full track list for The Human Fear and the music video of “Audacious” can be found below:

The Human Fear Track list: