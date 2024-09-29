Franz Ferdinand Live Debut Six New Songs During Show In Scotland

Home News Lauren Rettig September 29th, 2024 - 2:17 PM

Indie rock band Franz Ferdinand has debuted six new songs live at a performance in Scotland this week. Check out footage of their new song “Hooked” below:

NME reports that the indie legends were playing the first of three Scottish shows at the Strathpeffer Spa Pavilion in the Highlands on Thursday, September 26, and took the moment to give several tracks their world premiere. On top of the live debut of their new album’s lead single “Audacious,” the band performed “The Doctor,” “Bar Lonely,” “Night or Day,” “Hooked” and “The Birds.”

The band shared a snippet of “Audacious” on X (formerly Twitter) along with the words “Strathpeffer, thanks for helping us kick off these shows in the right way. Next up is Stirling, see you tonight.”

Strathpeffer, thanks for helping us kick off these shows in the right way. Next up is Stirling, see you tonight. 📸 – Martin Clark pic.twitter.com/SLO7NXnZ1E — Franz Ferdinand (@Franz_Ferdinand) September 27, 2024

Thank you @Franz_Ferdinand for an incredible night in Strathpeffer! Just what I needed after a stressful week! #FranzFerdinand #Scotland pic.twitter.com/qZd8yACWV2 — Rockatiel (@RockatielBlogs) September 26, 2024

Snapshot of @alkapranos in Strathpeffer ignoring my request to play Van Tango @Franz_Ferdinand pic.twitter.com/Mktutvsbj9 — Ryan Ⓥ (@r_vv_) September 27, 2024

Franz Ferdinand will be releasing their sixth album, The Human Fear, on January 10, 2025. Pre-save/pre-order here. This album has been highly anticipated ever since the band’s 2018 release Always Ascending.

Frontman Alex Kapranos explained to NME recently that “It feels great to be putting a single out after a wee while, but this is also the beginnings of a new album. That’s a big milestone in Franz Ferdinand history.”

As for what fans can expect from The Human Fear: “I’m not going to give away too much now because there’s still a bit of time before the album comes out, but I will say [“Audacious”] is not the only sound that you’re going to get on the album – quite extremely far from it in some cases. I don’t think there’s a single song that you’ll hear on the album and won’t think ‘Oh, is that Franz Ferdinand?’ At the same time, they will be thinking, ‘Oh, did they really do that?’ That’s not to say I start rapping or anything like that.”

This week, the band also announced that they will be touring North America following the release of The Human Fear. The tour starts in Seattle on March 24 and wraps up in Toronto on April 15. Tickets are available now and can be found here.

Preceding those dates will be a trio of shows in the UK, with two nights at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire on March 5 and 6 and a show at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom on March 7. Remaining tickets for these shows can be found here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz