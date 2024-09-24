Franz Ferdinand Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon September 24th, 2024 - 9:00 AM

Franz Ferdinand, best known for their 2004 indie-rock breakout hit “Take Me Out,” have announced a series of headlining 2025 tour dates in North America. The spring trek is in support of the band’s forthcoming new record entitled The Human Fear which is scheduled to arrive on January 10, 2025.

The Human Fear marks their first new album in seven years and was previewed with the release of lead single “Audacious.” It is the band’s first record to include drummer Audrey Tait and guitarist Dino Bardot and will feature production from Mark Ralph whom the group previously collaborated with on 2013’s Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action.

The U.S. and Canada leg of the tour is set to kick off with a show in Seattle, Washington on March 24 at Showbox SoDo. From there, the band will be stopping off in Vancouver on March 25, San Francisco on March 28, Kansas City on April 3, Minneapolis on April 4, Washington, D.C. on April 7, Philadelphia on April 8, Brooklyn on April 10, Boston on April 12 and Montreal on April 14. The trek will conclude with a show at History on April 15 in Toronto, Ontario.

Throughout mid-February and early March next year, the band will also be playing numerous venues throughout the European Union and U.K. Next month, Franz Ferdinand will be performing in various Mexican cities alongside fellow icons The Killers.

Franz Ferdinand Spring 2025 Headline North American Tour Dates

3/24 – Showbox, Sodo – SEATTLE, WA

3/25 – Commodore – VANCOUVER, BC

3/28 – Warfield – SAN FRANCISCO, CA

3/31 – Complex – The Grand – SALT LAKE CITY, UT

4/3 – Midland – KANSAS CITY, MO

4/4 – The Fillmore – MINNEAPOLIS, MN

4/7 – Anthem – WASHINGTON, D.C.

4/8 – The Fillmore – PHILADELPHIA, PA

4/10 – Brooklyn Paramount – BROOKLYN, NY

4/12 – Orpheum – BOSTON, MA

4/14 – M Telus – MONTREAL, QB

4/15 – History – TORONTO, ON

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz