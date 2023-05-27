Machine Head Share Haunting New Video To Song “ARRØWS IN WØRDS FRØM THE SKY”

Home News Diana Bello May 27th, 2023 - 4:48 PM

Press release news from Nuclear Blast Records, the band Machine Head is an American heavy metal band that has recently released a music video that is of their live performance. A music video that came out this May 23, in which there shows clips of the live concert they did during their electric happy hour live tours. The video which was directed by Jon Watson, and edited by Mike Sloat. A music video for their song “Arrows in Words From The Sky” is from their 2022 album ØF, an album that has gained recognition and been considered by the Ghost Cult magazine as the album of the year 2022, according to the magazine. The video has been loved by the fans of Machine Head, showing their love for the music video through the comment section or on social media.

“Arrows in Words from the Sky” is a song that represents Machine Head, that shares the band’s experiences. A song that is about pain, darkness, and pushing against the struggles. A touching song that is soulful as one listens to it, has touched many fans that as well came to share their own struggles due to the message of the song. One of the many things that are noticeable as one listens to the song is the passion and emotions put into this song, from the instruments and Robb Flynn’s gruff voice.

Other news regarding the band would live performance which from last year they stated they’d be touring around during April and May. Machine Head be performing live at Milwaukee Metal Fest tomorrow, and dates and locations of the live performances can be found below:

05/28/2023 Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest

06/16/2023 Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meetting 2023

08/04/2023 Council Bluffs, IA – KIWR Rockfest