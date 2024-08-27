Jack White Announces Surprise Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 27th, 2024 - 1:05 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Jack White continues to share dates for his tour in support of his new album, No Name. Having just played an intimate Washington D.C. show on August 26, the artist will be performing tonight as well. The new tour dates sees White heading to Pittsburgh, Columbus and Ann Arbor. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 28 at 12 p.m. ET for Vault members and any remaining tickets go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. ET by clicking here.

While talking about the new tour dates, White says: “We won’t really be announcing dates in advance so much, we will mostly be playing at smalll clubs, back yard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses. Shows will be announced as close to the show date as possible, some shows we won’t even decide to do until that morning.”

Jack White Tour Dates

8/29-Mr. Smalls Theatre-Pittsburgh, PA

8/31-Newport Music Hall-Columbus, OH

9/1-Bling Pig-Ann Arbor, MI

Photo Cedit: Raymond Flotat