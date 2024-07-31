Jack White Officially Announces New Album No Name For August 2024 Release

Home News Isabella Fischer July 31st, 2024 - 10:16 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Jack White, known as the former lead singer and guitarist of The White Stripes, has officially announced the release of his new album, No Name. The album will be out on all streaming platforms this Friday, August 2nd. This comes after a surprise release at Third Man Records locations, where lucky customers found unmarked vinyl copies hidden in their shopping bags. These exclusive vinyls were part of a unique marketing campaign that created buzz among fans who discovered the unexpected treasure once they got home.

True to his DIY ethos, White recorded, produced, and mixed No Name at his Third Man Studio over the past two years. The album was pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing and will be released through Third Man Records, further cementing White’s commitment to hands-on artistry. This approach not only highlights White’s dedication but also serves as an inspiration for up-and-coming artists, showing how they can achieve independent production.

Known for his eccentric style, White has once again pushed the boundaries of rock music with this new 13 track album, featuring the gritty “Old Scratch Blues” to the introspective “Morning at Midnight.”

Jack White has been a pivotal figure in the garage rock revival of the 2000s. His work with The White Stripes, along with his successful solo career, has earned him 12 Grammy Awards and a place on Rolling Stone’s lists of the greatest guitarists of all time in both 2010 and 2023.

No Name Tracklist

Old Scratch Blues Bless Yourself That’s How I’m Feeling It’s Rough on Rats (If You’re Asking) Archbishop Harold Holmes Bombing Out What’s the Rumpus? Tonight (Was a Long Time Ago) Underground Number One With a Bullet Morning at Midnight Missionary Terminal Archenemy Endling

Jack White Tour Dates

JULY

27 – Nashville, TN – American Legion Post 82

29 – Atlanta, GA – The EARL

30 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt

31 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

AUGUST

3 – Yeonsu-gu, South Korea – Pentaport Rock Festival †

8 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West †

9 – Oslo, Norway – Øyafestivalen †

10 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Syd for Solen †

OCTOBER

10-13 – Lake Perris, CA – Desert Daze †