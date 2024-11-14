The Jesus Lizard Pushes The Envelope With New Boldly Creative Single “Cost of Living”

Home News Skylar Jameson November 14th, 2024 - 2:01 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

The band The Jesus Lizard has released a new single “Cost of Living”, following the recent release of their first album in 26 years, Rack. The 11-track album Rack was met with widespread praise from critics and fans. Rack featured songs such as “Moto(R)”, “Alexis Feels Sick” and “Falling Down”, which was released with a colorful, eye-catching animated music video. “Cost of Living” is a digitally exclusive single and will not show up on an album by The Jesus Lizard.

The song is a chaotic fusion of interesting melodies. It features a bassline and drum beat that will grab most listeners’ attention as soon as it hits their ears. It’s a bold and creative take. This song isn’t something you hear a lot in mainstream music today.

The release of “Cost of Living” comes as the band prepares for their four-month-long international tour. The Jesus Lizard also did some live shows earlier this year in the summertime.

Listen to “Cost of Living” by The Jesus Lizard:

Regarding the song, David Yow says “Simply because I wrote the words to ‘Cost of Living’ doesn’t mean that I know exactly what it’s about.” He continues “I think it has to do with the dread and self-loathing that addicts experience on a very regular basis. You can pick whichever type of addict you choose.”

Another band member, Duane Denison, also spoke on the song by saying “A friend asked me if we had any tricked-out, odd timing type things with twists and turns and I said ‘Yeah, I think so….’”

“Cost of Living” is available now on all streaming and download services.