The Jesus Lizard Unveil Energetic New Single & Video “Moto(R)”

Alana Overton August 14th, 2024 - 6:49 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

The Jesus Lizard is back with force, dropping their high-energy new single and video, “Moto(R).” Renowned for their intense sound and unyielding style, the iconic noise rock band delivers a track that’s as gritty and powerful as ever. Paired with a visually captivating video, “Moto(R)” showcases the band’s signature ferocity and dynamic energy, providing loyal fans and newcomers a fresh glimpse into their relentless musical strength. Movie visuals followed by another, high-energy gritty rock and powerful vocals showcases the bands new song; adding variety in their work.

As the music video fades out, the stage performance of the song fades into the flames of the outro, creating a visceral and unforgettable visual experience. The single and its accompanying video not only capture the band’s enduring energy but also highlight their continued relevance in the ever-evolving music scene. As they push the boundaries of their sound, The Jesus Lizard reminds us why they remain a powerful and influential presence in alternative rock, leaving fans eager for what’s next.