The Jesus Lizard Shares Abstract Video For New Single “Alexis Feels Sick”

Isabella Fischer July 10th, 2024 - 8:47 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

The Jesus Lizard has released their new single and music video for, “Alexis Feels Sick.” It’ll be featured on their upcoming album, Rack, which is their first new release in 26 years!

“Alexis Feels Sick” is a gritty, four-and-a-half-minute rock song inspired by Girls Against Boys/Soulside drummer Alexis Fleisig. The track is full of powerful guitar riffs, driving drums, and intense vocals, capturing the raw and energetic spirit of The Jesus Lizard’s sound.

The music video, created by the band’s frontman David Yow, begins with a close-up of a mouth singing the song’s title, “Alexis Feels Sick.” This is followed by money exploding in the air and vicious wild dogs. Yow describes the video as, “A disgusting and comically impressionistic portrait of American Late Stage Capitalism… with some doggies.” Guitarist Duane Denison adds that it’s a “study in greed, gluttony, and… dogs.”

Bassist David Wm. Sims remarked, “We literally only made the record because we thought it would be fun to make the record,” shining a light on the camaraderie within the band. Drummer Mac McNeilly emphasized their strong relationship, stating, “We are bonded by the music we make, and also by the respect we have for each other.”

The band has also revealed an extensive tour schedule. This includes a performance at Chicago’s Warm Love Cool Dreams festival on September 28, as well as the Levitation Music Festival in October. The Jesus Lizard is far from extinct and ready to rock stages worldwide!

