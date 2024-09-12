The Jesus Lizard Share New Animated Video For “Falling Down”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 12th, 2024 - 4:13 PM

The Jesus Lizard’s new album, Rack, arrives tomorrow through Ipecac Recordings and as anticipation builds for the awaited releases, the band has teamed up with Juxtapoz Magazine to premiere a Bill Barminski-created video for “Falling Down.” As a whole, the music video is wonderful by how the groovy animation scenes shows the band performing the killer rock and punk song.

“I met Bill in Austin back in the mid ‘80s. He was doing underground comics and zine-type stuff,” Duane Denison notes of his friendship with the innovative artist. “We met through mutual friends in the punk rock scene and recently became reacquainted through social media.”

Barminski adds: “We all come from the same place and there seems to be a bond between people who were there. So when Duane asked me to do this video I naturally said yes. It’s all hand drawn cell animation that I have been experimenting with. Very kinetic and fast-paced, which matched the song very well.”

The release of Rack marks a new chapter for The Jesus Lizard, whose influence on alternative and punk music remains undeniable. With its relentless energy and razor-sharp musicianship, the album has already garnered widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock