Grimes Addresses Faulty Coachella Weekend One Set During Weekend Two Opening Introduction

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Grimes made fun at her own faulty Coachella weekend one performance during her second set at the festival over the weekend. The singer’s set the previous weekend was engulfed by a myriad of problems, leaving her screaming out in frustration multiple times.

She apologized to the crowd, saying: “All my tracks are double tempo and I can’t do the math. They’re borderline un-mixable, so the rest of my set won’t be mixes but it’ll still be fun.” Ahead of her show on Saturday, Grimes issued a promise that she’d be well-prepared for the performance.

#Grimes makes fun of her own Weekend 1 set in her Weekend 2 set intro. Coachella coverage: https://t.co/QsapCPtBjF pic.twitter.com/wC9uvPBlg5 — Dorothy Elder (@dorthelder) April 21, 2024



At the beginning of her show, she began her performance with a video that showed a series of masked figures making fun of the singer with comments such as “she can’t DJ”. You can view the clip above.

Unlike her first outing, Grimes’ performance at the weekend seemed to go off without a hitch. In other news, Kid Cudi‘s set at came to an abrupt end last night (April 21) after the rapper broke his foot during his performance. He jumped off the stage to get closer to his fans at the barricades but broke his foot in the process during “Memories.” He was carried out of the Sahara Tent while his DJ played Steve Aoki’s remix of ‘Pursuit Of Happiness’.