FKA Twigs Releases Brand New Mixtape Caprisongs

Home News Anaya Bufkin January 14th, 2022 - 9:13 PM

On January 6, English singer-songwriter FKA Twigs announces her new mixtape Caprisongs would be dropping during January 2022. Today, January 14, FKA Twigs has released her mixtape, which is the beginning of her new partnership with the major label Atlantic Records.

Partnering with Spanish musician and record producer El Guincho, executive producer FKA Twigs also collaborated with friends to sing, write and produce, including Koreless, P2J, Mike Dean, Marius de Vries, FRED, Jasper Harris and Teo Halm.

The album is meant to be celebratory and fun, a result of collaborating with her friends while creating the mixtape. Features on the mixtape include artists like British rapper Pa Salieu, The Weeknd, Solo, English singer Jorja Smith and Nigerian singer and rapper Rema. The tracklist is full of joyous and rhythmic songs that will only result in dancing, which is to be expected due to the diverse musical artists that are featured. Fans can expect to hear a mix of genres including hip-hop, pop and afrobeats.

This is surely one of FKA Twig’s best projects and shows the bright, lighthearted sides of the artist. The artist has already received amazing reviews from magazines such as Rolling Magazine and Consequence, and it certainly won’t end there.

A part of her mixtape release, the singer-songwriter has released merchandise, such as a Caprisongs CD, transparent pink and orange cassette tapes, hoodies, shorts, and T-shirts. The themed merchandise is currently available and can be found at her online store. Caprisongs is available to stream and download on platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Soundcloud, Tidal and the iTunes Store.