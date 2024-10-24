Tyler, The Creator Announces Winter, Spring & Summer 2025 Chromakopia World Tour Dates

Home News Hunter Graham October 24th, 2024 - 5:10 AM

Tyler, The Creator has officially announced the dates for his highly anticipated 2025 Chromakopia World Tour. This extensive tour supports his upcoming album Chromakopia, which is set to release on October 28th, 2024. The tour will kick off on February 4th, 2025, in St. Paul, Minnesota, and will span across North America, Europe and Oceania, concluding in Perth, Australia, on September 4th, 2025.

According to Consequence, Tyler will be joined by Lil Yachty and Paris Texas, providing support for the duration of the tour. Fans can expect over 60 arena shows, giving audiences across the world the chance to see Tyler perform tracks from Chromakopia live, including his lead single “NOID,” which recently debuted alongside a music video featuring actress Ayo Edebiri.

Ahead of the tour, Tyler will also host his annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles this November, where he’ll be joined by André 3000, Erykah Badu, Earl Sweatshirt, and many others.

Tickets for the Chromakopia World Tour will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 1st, at 10:00 a.m. local time. A number of pre-sales will be available beforehand, including a Ticketmaster pre-sale on Thursday, October 31st (use code TEMPO).

A full list of tour dates can be found below:

Tyler, The Creator’s Chromakopia 2025 Tour Dates:

02/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *^

02/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *^

02/08 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *^

02/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *^

02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

02/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

02/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *^

02/24 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *^

02/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *^

02/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *^

03/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *^

03/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *^

03/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *^

03/09 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *^

03/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *^

03/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *^

03/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *^

03/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *^

03/21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *^

03/22 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center ^

03/24 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center ^

03/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *^

03/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *^

03/29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *^

04/01 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *^

04/25 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *^

04/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena *^

04/30 – Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum *^

05/01 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *^

05/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle *^

05/04 – Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena *^

05/06 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum *^

05/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena *^

05/09 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena *^

05/10 – Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena Krakow *^

05/12 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena *^

05/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *^

05/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham *^

05/19 – London, UK @ The O2 *^

05/21 – London, UK @ The O2 *^

05/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *^

05/27 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *^

05/30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *^

06/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center *^

06/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *^

06/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

07/03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *^

07/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *^

07/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *^

07/11 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *^

07/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center *^

07/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^

07/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

07/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *^

07/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

07/27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

08/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena *^

08/22 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *^

08/23 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *^

08/26 – Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *^

08/27 – Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *^

08/30 – Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre *^

09/04 – Perth, WA, Australia @ RAC Arena *^