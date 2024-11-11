The White Stripes File To Dismiss Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against Trump, Jack White Announces More Pop-Up ‘No Name’ Shows

Home News Cait Stoddard November 11th, 2024 - 11:49 AM

According to consequence.net, The White Stripes have withdrawn their lawsuit against president-elect Donald Trump. Back in September, Jack and Meg White sued Trump and his campaign over the “flagrant misappropriation” of The White Stripes’ song “Seven Nation Army” after it was used to soundtrack a social media video promoting Trump’s presidential campaign. The band accused Trump and his campaign of six counts of federal copyright infringement and sought damages and injunctive relief.

But on November 10, The White Stripes requested that the lawsuit be “dismissed without prejudice.” By filing “without prejudice,” the band reserves the right to potentially refile the case in the future if they choose to do so. A legal representative for The White Stripes did not respond to Consequence’s request for comment.

In other news, Jack White has added more dates on his No Name Tour, which will see the artist visiting Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom on November 12, Dallas’ Trees on November 13, Austin’s Mohawk on November 14 and San Antonio’s Paper Tiger on November 15. Tickets for vault members go on sale Tuesday, November 12, at 12 p.m. CT and any remaining tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. CT.

No Name Tour Dates

11/12 – Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

11/13 – Trees – Dallas, TX

11/14 – Mohawk – Austin, TX

11/15 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat