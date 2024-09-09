Jack White Sues Trump Over Allegedly Unauthorized Use Of “Seven Nation Army” During Campaign Rally

Home News Cait Stoddard September 9th, 2024 - 2:18 PM

According to deadline.com, Jack White has allegedly said on social media that he was allegedly going to take Donald Trump to court for allegedly using his music. The alleged complain was allegedly filed on September 9 in an alleged federal court in New York. The musician and his White Stripes bandmate Meg White have allegedly, collectively and individually made their alleged move to shut the alleged ex-POTUS’ campaign rally to the alleged song “Seven Nation Army.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

Margo Martin, the Trump campaign’s deputy director of communications, has allegedly shared a video of Trump departing and boarding a plane for rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin. In the now-deleted video Martin shared on X, the White Stripes song “Seven Nation Army” was allegedly used, which prompted White’s reaction.

Oh….Don’t even think about using my music you fascists,” White said in a statement shared on Instagram along with Martin’s post. “Lawsuit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.) Have a great day at work today Margo Martin.”

White adds: “And as long as I’m here, a double fuck you DonOLD for insulting our nation’s veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family’s vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat