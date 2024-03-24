Guns N Roses’ 1987 Album Appetite For Destruction Being Inducted Into Grammy Hall Of Fame

Home News Madeline Chaffer March 24th, 2024 - 12:15 PM

Photo Credit: Matt Matasci

Welcome to the jungle Guns N’ Roses fans! 37 years after its release, Appetite For Destruction is being inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame on Wednesday, March 20th.

According to blabbermouth.net, this year’s inductees are all at least 25 years old, and all of them “exhibit qualitative and historical significance.” Appetite for Destruction is being inducted alongside three other albums and six singles, and they will be celebrated at the Grammy Museum’s inaugural gala and concert on May 21st.

Many people will recognize Guns N’ Roses from their hit song “Sweet Child O’ Mine” due to its resurgence in popularity in the past two years, but the rest of the album filled to the brim with similar rock songs that they can jam out to, including “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Paradise City.”

Although it’s been 37 years since Appetite For Destruction was initially release, some members of the band are still actively producing music. Slash, the band’s lead guitarist, will be releasing a new album, Orgy of the Damned, on May 17th.

In addition to Appetite For Destruction, fellow inductees to the Grammy Hall of Fame include Lauryn Hill, De La Soul, Buena Vista Social Club, Donna Summer, Charley Pride, Wanda Jackson, Kid Ory’s Creole Orchestra, the Doobie Brothers, and William Bell (via blabbermouth.net).