Guns N’ Roses Officially Release New Single “The General”

Rebecca Pedley December 8th, 2023 - 6:34 PM

Today, the iconic, world-renowned Guns N’ Roses, debuted their new single “The General”. The band’s second release of 2023, following their summer single “Perhaps”.

Guns N’ Roses initially debuted “The General” to their hometown audience during the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA!

The new single haunts the listener. The vivid and grainy vocals optimise a tormenting feeling by plaguing the listener. “The General” feels painful and the lyrics further expose and create a deeper sense of this wound. The creaky quality of the guitar adds to the rasping and high-pitched vocals, through an unexpected unison.

Last month, Guns N’ Roses accomplished their blockbuster 2023 world tour, which sold 1.3 million tickets throughout the world. Including headlining festivals such as Glastonbury and London’s Hyde Park. The tour marked the band’s largest tour and comprised of much-admired performances across European stadiums and arenas.

Guns N’ Roses are the symbol of popular culture, with a landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as “the best-selling U.S. debut album ever”. They are one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify!