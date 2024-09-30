The Cure Teases New Single “Endsong” Via Social Media

Home News Lauren Rettig September 30th, 2024 - 6:18 PM

After teasing a new album through exclusive postcards and dropping their first single in 16 years, English rock band The Cure has just dropped another snippet of a new track from their upcoming album Songs Of A Lost World titled “Endsong,” NME reports. Listen to the audio below:

The band has previously performed the track during live shows; NME describes the song as a “stunning, sprawling soundscape to portray Smith utterly lost in a universe where there’s ‘Nothing left of all I loved’” in a review of their performance at the OVO Arena Wembley in 2022.

Frontman Robert Smith has previously shared that their first album in 16 years would be “merciless” and would “express the darker side of what I’ve experienced over the last few years”; Smith has lost his mother, father and brother within the last few years.

Following the release of “Alone,” the band confirmed the name Songs Of A Lost World with a November release date.

In a clip posted to The Cure’s Instagram page on September 27, Smith spoke about the wait for the new album, saying “I don’t think there was really a kind of official beginning to this album because it’s been kind of drifting in and out of my life for like an awful long time. I mean if I have one regret is that I said anything at all about it in 2019 because I really shouldn’t have done that.”

He continues with “We had only just started creating it. I don’t know, there are various points where I thought ‘I think we are going to make a new album’ and then it’s kind of the idea, sort of like for various reasons, other things have happened and the idea’s been sort of pushed back. So I’m not sure but there have been definite points along the way where I thought ‘Ah, you know, this, you know, whether it be the first song.

The key, I think, in the history of the band is if I know what the opening song is and I know what the closing song is, I think that’s the album halfway done, you know. That’s the key for an album.”

Songs Of A Lost World is out November 1; pre-order/pre-save here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat