Jamie xx Teams Up With Oona Doherty For New Video “Falling Together”

Today, Jamie xx has released the music video for “Falling Together,” which taken from his acclaimed second album, In Waves. The song is a collaboration with Belfast dancer and choreographer Oona Doherty whose cathartic monologue is featured on the album’s final track. Doherty also stars in the music video that was filmed at one of xx’s live shows last summer.

“Falling Together” is the latest in a series of collaborations between the pair and Doherty was previously featured in the video for xx’s 2020 single, “Idontknow,” while xx worked on the soundtrack for Doherty’s lauded Navy Blue stage production. Back in April, xx released “Baddy On The Floor,” which was his joyous summer collaboration with Honey Dijon, before heralding news of the album.

The artist is currently in the midst of an extensive world tour. Having recently revealed an ambitious new live during two sold-out hometown shows at London’s Alexandra Palace and The i newspaper, xx will take the tour across North America, Asia, Australia and Europe over the coming months.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin