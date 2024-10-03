Jamie xx Announces Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Hunter Graham October 3rd, 2024 - 3:06 AM

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin

Jamie xx has announced a massive, intercontinental tour for his album In Waves, which will see him touring from October 1st to March 21st, appearing on stages across the globe. Beginning in Mexico City, the tour will move through South America, with several shows in Brazil, before heading across the Pacific to the Philippines to begin an Asian leg, including stops in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and China. By December, the tour will make its way across Australia, followed by an extensive run in major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Austin. After a month-long break in February, the tour will conclude with European dates throughout March, starting in Belgium on the 9th and ending in Paris on the 21st.

According to Pitchfork, Jamie xx said in a press release, “Last week the In Waves Tour started in London, and I’m about to take it on the road, all around the world. This is gunna be funnn!”

This announcement follows a busy season for Jamie xx after his recent collaboration with Avalanches, his performance at Desert Tour 2024, and his reunion with his former The xx bandmates in a track from his latest album.

A full list of tour dates can be found below:

Jamie xx In Waves 2024-2025 Tour Dates:

10/02 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Center WTC

10/05 – Arcosanti, AZ – Form Arcosanti

10/19 – Miami, FL – III Points

10/22 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – C Complejo Art Media

10/23 – Santiago, Chile – Paraíso

10/25 – Curitiba, Brazil – Ópera de Arame

10/26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Praça das Artes

11/16 – Palm Springs, CA – Desert Air

11/19 – Muntinlupa, Philippines – The Filinvest Tent

11/20 – Taipei, Taiwan – Legacy Taipei

11/21 – Bangkok, Thailand – EmSphere

11/23 – Singapore, Singapore – Pasir Pajang Power Station

11/27 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT

11/28 – Seoul, South Korea – Yes24 Live Hall

11/29 – Shanghai, China – Bandai Namco Shanghai Base Dream Hall

12/01 – Hong Kong, China – Clockenflap Festival

12/28 – Bali, Indonesia – Potato Head Beach Club

12/04 – Melbourne, Australia – PICA

12/05 – Melbourne, Australia – PICA

12/07 – Victoria, Australia – Meredith Music Festival

12/08 – Sydney, Australia – Carriageworks

12/09 – Sydney, Australia – Carriageworks

12/13 – Brunswick Heads, Australia – Hotel Brunswick

01/09 – New York, NY – Park Avenue Armory

01/10 – New York, NY – Park Avenue Armory

01/11 – New York, NY – Park Avenue Armory

01/12 – New York, NY – Park Avenue Armory

01/14 – Toronto, Ontario – History

01/15 – Toronto, Ontario – History

01/17 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

01/18 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

01/20 – Vancouver, British Columbia – PNE Forum

01/21 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

01/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

01/25 – Daly City, CA – Cow Palace

01/27 – Austin, TX – The Concourse Project

01/28 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

01/30 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

01/31 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

02/01 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

03/09 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena

03/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

03/12 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

03/13 – Copenhagen, Denmark – K.B. Hallen

03/14 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Eats Music Hall

03/15 – Poznań, Poland – MTP 3A

03/17 – Prague, Czechia – Forum Karlín

03/18 – Offenbach, Germany – Stadthalle

03/19 – Milan, Italy – Big Theatre

03/21 – Paris, France – Adidas Arena