Jamie xx Announces Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin
Jamie xx has announced a massive, intercontinental tour for his album In Waves, which will see him touring from October 1st to March 21st, appearing on stages across the globe. Beginning in Mexico City, the tour will move through South America, with several shows in Brazil, before heading across the Pacific to the Philippines to begin an Asian leg, including stops in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and China. By December, the tour will make its way across Australia, followed by an extensive run in major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Austin. After a month-long break in February, the tour will conclude with European dates throughout March, starting in Belgium on the 9th and ending in Paris on the 21st.
According to Pitchfork, Jamie xx said in a press release, “Last week the In Waves Tour started in London, and I’m about to take it on the road, all around the world. This is gunna be funnn!”
This announcement follows a busy season for Jamie xx after his recent collaboration with Avalanches, his performance at Desert Tour 2024, and his reunion with his former The xx bandmates in a track from his latest album.
A full list of tour dates can be found below:
Jamie xx In Waves 2024-2025 Tour Dates:
10/02 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Center WTC
10/05 – Arcosanti, AZ – Form Arcosanti
10/19 – Miami, FL – III Points
10/22 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – C Complejo Art Media
10/23 – Santiago, Chile – Paraíso
10/25 – Curitiba, Brazil – Ópera de Arame
10/26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Praça das Artes
11/16 – Palm Springs, CA – Desert Air
11/19 – Muntinlupa, Philippines – The Filinvest Tent
11/20 – Taipei, Taiwan – Legacy Taipei
11/21 – Bangkok, Thailand – EmSphere
11/23 – Singapore, Singapore – Pasir Pajang Power Station
11/27 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT
11/28 – Seoul, South Korea – Yes24 Live Hall
11/29 – Shanghai, China – Bandai Namco Shanghai Base Dream Hall
12/01 – Hong Kong, China – Clockenflap Festival
12/28 – Bali, Indonesia – Potato Head Beach Club
12/04 – Melbourne, Australia – PICA
12/05 – Melbourne, Australia – PICA
12/07 – Victoria, Australia – Meredith Music Festival
12/08 – Sydney, Australia – Carriageworks
12/09 – Sydney, Australia – Carriageworks
12/13 – Brunswick Heads, Australia – Hotel Brunswick
01/09 – New York, NY – Park Avenue Armory
01/10 – New York, NY – Park Avenue Armory
01/11 – New York, NY – Park Avenue Armory
01/12 – New York, NY – Park Avenue Armory
01/14 – Toronto, Ontario – History
01/15 – Toronto, Ontario – History
01/17 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
01/18 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
01/20 – Vancouver, British Columbia – PNE Forum
01/21 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
01/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall
01/25 – Daly City, CA – Cow Palace
01/27 – Austin, TX – The Concourse Project
01/28 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
01/30 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
01/31 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
02/01 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
03/09 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena
03/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
03/12 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle
03/13 – Copenhagen, Denmark – K.B. Hallen
03/14 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Eats Music Hall
03/15 – Poznań, Poland – MTP 3A
03/17 – Prague, Czechia – Forum Karlín
03/18 – Offenbach, Germany – Stadthalle
03/19 – Milan, Italy – Big Theatre
03/21 – Paris, France – Adidas Arena