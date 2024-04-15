Jamie xx Teams Up With Honey Dijon For New Single “Baddy On The Floor”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2024 - 4:01 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Jamie xx is back with a new single “Baddy On The Floor,” which features DJ, producer, and fashion icon Honey Dijon . The song originally appeared in Jamie xx ’s All Points East set in 2021 and is the first collaboration between the cross continent based DJs and producers, who were in touch over the pandemic and started working on the track over video calls.

Honey Dijon has previously appeared on line-ups with Jamie xx at The xx’s Night + Day festival in Bilbao in 2018 and recently as Jamie xx’s curated Manchester Warehouse Project in 2021. “Baddy On The Floor” arrives on the heels of Jamie xx’s appearance at Coachella, which will be followed by headline appearances at Glastonbury, Pitchfork Music Festival. and HARD Summer.

As mentioned in his interview with Jack Saunders, Jamie xx is putting the finishing touches on his new album, which os due out later this year. The new single is a hypnotic, Op art music visual, an animated version of Jamie xx’s latest single artwork.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister