The Cure Seemingly Confirm New Album Songs Of A Lost World For November 2024 Release Via Exclusive Postcards Sent To Fans

In a unique and cryptic display of an announcement, The Cure has sent fans postcards that seemingly confirm their new album title and release date. In an article from NME, fans have taken to social media to share videos and speculate the information after receiving the embossed postcards that read Song Of A Lost World in scattered lettering. At the bottom of the cards, shows a date 11/1/24 in Roman numerals, suggesting that their long-awaited album should arrive on November 1st.

Earlier this week, The Cure initially teased a new album after the band took to social media, where the band swapped out their previous profile picture for a new one comprised of a different new logo with an all-black background.

Guitarist Reeves Gabrels also shared a link directing fans to the band’s redesigned website and urged them to sign up for the mailing list. Eden, the son of bassist Simon Gallup also excited fans by posting the lyrics from a new song ‘Alone’: “This is the end of every song that we sing . . .”.

All of these cryptic announcements have led fans to believe that Robert smith and co were readying to launch an official return to the recording studio for their first album in over 16 years. This news come just ahead of the release of the band’s two new songs as live recordings that will be a double A-side for the climate charity ‘Earth Percent’. These two new songs will mark the new era for The Cure, as fans wait eagerly for the official announcement of the long awaited ‘Song Of A Lost World’.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat