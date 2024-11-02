Tyler, The Creator Responds to Swifties Trying to Cancel Him Over Controversial Old Lyrics, During Chromakopia Concert on Halloween

During his recent Halloween concert in Boston, Tyler, The Creator took a moment to address the uproar from Taylor Swift’s fans over his past lyrics.

According to Stereogum, following the release of his new album, Chromakopia, and a brief surge past Swift on the global Spotify Top Artists chart, the “Swifties” launched a campaign to “cancel” him, citing his old, controversial tracks.

With a vibrant stage set against the Halloween backdrop, Tyler stood confidently, microphone in hand, as the crowd buzzed with anticipation.

“I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist ass,” he declared, the audience erupting in laughter and cheers. He urged his detractors to revisit his early work, referencing his track “Tron Cat,” and added, “I don’t give a fuck. They gonna bring out the old me.”

His remarks were a nod to the ongoing dialogue about growth and accountability in the music industry. The uproar stems from lyrics dating back to his 2011 album Goblin, where he infamously raps about Swift in a provocative light. In the same breath, he tackled the underlying hypocrisy of those who champion inclusion while attacking him for his artistic evolution.

The Boston show was part of a whirlwind promotional tour for Chromakopia, following his earlier pop-up in Atlanta where fans experienced his new sound live for the first time.

Other recent works by Tyler, The Creator include a new video for “Thought I was Dead” and a performance at Austin City Limits, alongside stars like Dua Lipa and Blink-182.

As he captivated the audience with a mix of new tracks and old favorites, Tyler reminded everyone that artists grow—and so should their fans.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado