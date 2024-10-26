Tyler, The Creator Shares Exhilarating New Single & Video For “Thought I Was Dead”

Home News Cristian Garcia October 26th, 2024 - 8:55 PM

Tyler, the Creator has shared another new video as the release of his new album, Chromakopia, inches closer. Following clips for “St. Chroma” and “Noid” and promotional videos for the Chromakopia vinyl LP and tour, he’s released a new, self-directed video titled “Thought I Was Dead.”

“‘Thought I Was Dead’ serves as a bold declaration of Tyler’s mindset, presenting a defiant stance against the pitfalls of the music industry. In the track, Tyler unapologetically calls out the culture vultures who exploit hip-hop for profit and recognition without understanding its roots or contributing meaningfully to its growth. He reinforces his earlier critiques of the industry’s opportunistic nature, emphasizing that he remains true to his artistry and values despite the changing landscape. By positioning himself above the fray, Tyler asserts his commitment to authenticity and creative integrity, setting himself apart from those who simply follow trends. The song becomes not just a statement of resilience but also a reaffirmation of his dedication to pushing boundaries and leading the culture forward on his own terms.”

The music in “Thought I Was Dead” mirrors the defiant tone of the lyrics with a dynamic, layered production that blends aggression and sophistication. It features hard-hitting drums and booming basslines that add a sense of urgency, while jazzy chords and soulful melodies bring a refined touch to the track. Tyler incorporates unexpected sonic shifts—perhaps switching between gritty, distorted synths and smooth, orchestral elements—that symbolize his versatility and refusal to conform to industry standards.

The beat evolves throughout, with sections that build tension through sharp, syncopated rhythms and others that let the instrumentation breathe, creating a push-and-pull effect that keeps listeners engaged. The arrangement reflects a blend of old-school hip-hop grit and modern experimentalism, with moments that pay homage to the genre’s roots while simultaneously pushing it in new directions. Overall, the music serves as both a backdrop and a driving force, underscoring Tyler’s message of individuality and standing tall amidst the chaos of the music scene.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado