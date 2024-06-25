Taylor Swift Invites Paramore’s Hayley Williams Onstage To Perform “Castles Crumbling” In London

Home News Alana Overton June 25th, 2024 - 4:36 PM

Paramore opens for Taylor Swift’s U.K Era’s Tour. In an unexpected moment that fans have awaited, Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Taylor Swift took to the London stage together to perform their duet “Castles Crumbling” together live at London’s Wembley Stadium. The dynamic duet of William’s powerful vocals and Swift’s melodies has created an unforgettable experience for the audience. From this highly-anticipated performance, “Castle’s Crumbling” was featured from as apart of a track for Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).



This emotional performance showcases the dynamic of Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams, with fans knowing that both musical geniuses have met their stardom from working together during the Nashville music scene. As their early careers began to progress, these two artists have performed together before from 2010’s Speak Now tour. Throughout this recent performance, the duo exchanged lighthearted comments, reflecting on their decades worth of friendship. These small moments on stage were a callback to their strong bond as they both deliver a touching conclusion to their song.