The Black Keys Share Fun New Video For “On The Game”

Cristian Garcia April 5th, 2024 - 10:51 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

The Black Keys have just released their highly anticipated 12th studio album, Ohio Players. In addition, the band also released a new music video for the album track “On The Game”, co-written with Noel Gallagher. The video for “On The Game” highlights the album’s fun natures and revisit for old fans alike. In the music video viewers can check in on fan-favorite actor Derrick Tuggle, who was the breakout star for the music video of the 2011 single “Lonely Boy”.

The video starts out with Derrick Tuggle, who after starring in a music video for The Black Keys, is now living the lap of luxury in a high-end mansion. However the years of fam have taken their toll on Tuggle, who since becoming famous is now a disillusioned veteran. Whether adorning fans, imitators on Tik-Tok or luxurious amenities, nothing seems to excite him. However, the final straw for Tuggle came from a critiquing fan mail from skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, claiming he sold out. Moved by the critique, Tuggle is renewed from his malaise and decides to open up once more. From answering fan mail with glee, to shutting down wannabe copycats with humorous cease-and-desist letters, Tuggle is hungry for art. The ultimate act of this renewal is Tuggle answering a call from The Black Keys to do a sequel of the video that made him a star. Dressed in his familiar garb, Tuggle approaches the same motel from the “Lonely Boy” only to see Tony Hawk in the same outfit copying him. The video ends with an ohmage to the 2011 music video with both Tuggle and Hawk performing the same dance and performing skate tricks.

In article from Mojo, band members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have commented on the rejuvenated approach to Ohio Players. “We had this epiphany: We can call our friends to help us make music.” No matter who we work with, it never feels like we’re sacrificing who we are. It only feels like it adds some special flavor. We Just expanded that palette with people we wanted to work with.”

Ohio Players, the 12th studio album from The Black Keys is out now via Nonesuch/Warner Records.

Ohio Players – Tracklist:

This Is Nowhere Don’t Let Me Go Beautiful People (Stay High) On The Game Only Love Matters Candy and Her Friends (feat. Lil Noid) I Forgot to Be Your Lover Please Me (Till I’m Satisfied) You’ll Pay Paper Crown (feat. Beck & Juicy J) Live Till I Die Ream Em and Weep Fever Tree Every time You Leave

Watch the video for the single “On The Game” below.