The Black Keys Share Energetic New Video For “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2024 - 12:43 PM

The Black Keys started a new beginning with the release of their new single, “Beautiful People (Stay High),” earlier this month. The first offering from the band’s upcoming album, Ohio Players, is now further brought to life with the release of its accompanying music video. First teased through the band’s social media, the video showcases beautiful people across the world, bringing high energy dancing to match the track’s feel-good sentiment.

The Black Keys made their live debut of the track at iHeartRadio’s ALTer Ego concert, kicking off the night by getting audience members off their feet and dancing. The duo continued their celebration of the single that night with a celebrity packed release party at the Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, spinning from their eclectic, personal collections of rare vinyl 45s for the crowd including Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, Florence Pugh, Shailene Woodley, Jason Mamoa, Julia Garner, Eliza Gonzalez, Jason Sudeikis, and their frequent collaborator Beck. The track was also featured as part of NFL Network’s Sunday programming.

The single introduces the collaborative nature that sets The Black Keys’s new record apart from their previous releases. Written by The Black Keys’s Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney with longtime friends Dan “The Automator” Nakamura and Beck, the track is one of several songs on the album that feature collaborations between the band and various additional friends and colleagues, including Noel Gallagher, Greg Kurstin and others.

