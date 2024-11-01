Madlib Sues Former Manager Eothen “Egon Alapatt” For Alleged Mismanagement

Home News Chloe Baxter November 1st, 2024 - 5:18 PM

In a dramatic turn of events, renowned producer and artist Madlib has filed a lawsuit against his former manager, Eothen “Egon” Alapatt, in Los Angeles, alleging “rank self-dealing” and “persistent and pervasive mismanagement.” The lawsuit, filed on October 31, coincides with the fourth anniversary of MF Doom’s death, and serves as a reminder of the complex web of relationships in the music industry.

The suit follows the recent success of Madlib’s remix of MF Doom’s “One Beer” and performance alongside Clairo and Freddie Gibbs at the Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre.

According to Pitchfork, Madlib claims that after parting ways with Stones Throw Records in 2010, he entrusted Egon with managing his business affairs through Madicine Show and Rappcats. However, he alleges that he recently uncovered “several accounting irregularities” between 2018 and mid-2022, including missing documentation for payments amounting to several hundred thousand dollars.

Further compounding the allegations, Madlib asserts that Egon allegedly improperly integrated his own label, Now-Again Records, into Madlib’s business dealings and locked him out of critical platforms such as Apple Music and Bandcamp, along with access to his own social media accounts, including those for his QUASIMOTO character and new single, “Reekyod”.

The lawsuit seeks the judicial dissolution of Madicine Show and Rappcats, along with punitive damages for Egon and Now-Again’s alleged breach of fiduciary duty. Madlib is also requesting a jury trial, aiming to secure a declaration that the defendants have no rights to his music or trademarks.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna.