Madlib Teams Up With Black Thought & Your Old Droog On New Single “Reekyod”

Home News Alexis Terrana May 2nd, 2024 - 8:54 AM

Legendary producer Madlib has again brought together a powerhouse trio with Black Thought and Your Old Droog for their electrifying new single, “Reekyod.” The track, a fusion of classic boom-bap beats and razor-sharp lyricism, is already generating buzz among hip-hop enthusiasts worldwide.

“Reekyod” is a testament to the enduring creativity and innovation of Madlib, Black Thought, and Your Old Droog. The track marries Madlib’s signature production style with Black Thought’s unparalleled lyrical prowess and Your Old Droog’s gritty delivery, resulting in an explosive collaboration that showcases each artist’s strengths.

Listeners are treated to a sonic journey through intricate wordplay and hypnotic beats as Black Thought and Your Old Droog effortlessly trade verses, displaying their lyrical dexterity and undeniable chemistry. Madlib’s masterful production serves as the perfect backdrop, seamlessly blending soulful samples with hard-hitting drums to create a nostalgic and forward-thinking sound.